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Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – OLD TIME ENSEMBLE

Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – OLD TIME ENSEMBLE

Join us at The Floyd Country Store for a Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class focusing on OLD TIME ENSEMBLE! This class will meet weekly for four weeks on Wednesdays starting at 6:30 pm.

These classes are designed for adults who are just beginning their musical journey, with a focus on fiddle tunes, basic skills, and playing in a “jam” setting with others. Guitar, fiddle, and banjo welcome at beginner/intermediate levels.

Ages 14 and up!

This OLD TIME ENSEMBLE class will feature instructors Jared Boyd, Isak Howell, and Mac Traynham!

Class Dates:

October 7

October 14

October 21

October 28

Pricing
$100 for all 4 classes, or $30 to drop-in on a single class date.

A minimum of 3 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!

The Floyd Country Store
$100
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Handmade Music School
(540) 745-2110
info@handmademusicschool.org
https://handmademusicschool.org/
The Floyd Country Store
206 South Locust Street
Floyd, Virginia 24091
5407454563
sue@floydcountrystore.com
https://www.floydcountrystore.com