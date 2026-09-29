Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – OLD TIME ENSEMBLE

Join us at The Floyd Country Store for a Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class focusing on OLD TIME ENSEMBLE! This class will meet weekly for four weeks on Wednesdays starting at 6:30 pm.

These classes are designed for adults who are just beginning their musical journey, with a focus on fiddle tunes, basic skills, and playing in a “jam” setting with others. Guitar, fiddle, and banjo welcome at beginner/intermediate levels.

Ages 14 and up!

This OLD TIME ENSEMBLE class will feature instructors Jared Boyd, Isak Howell, and Mac Traynham!

Class Dates:

October 7

October 14

October 21

October 28

Pricing

$100 for all 4 classes, or $30 to drop-in on a single class date.

A minimum of 3 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!