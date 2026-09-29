Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – OLD TIME ENSEMBLE
Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – OLD TIME ENSEMBLE
Join us at The Floyd Country Store for a Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class focusing on OLD TIME ENSEMBLE! This class will meet weekly for four weeks on Wednesdays starting at 6:30 pm.
These classes are designed for adults who are just beginning their musical journey, with a focus on fiddle tunes, basic skills, and playing in a “jam” setting with others. Guitar, fiddle, and banjo welcome at beginner/intermediate levels.
Ages 14 and up!
This OLD TIME ENSEMBLE class will feature instructors Jared Boyd, Isak Howell, and Mac Traynham!
Class Dates:
October 7
October 14
October 21
October 28
Pricing
$100 for all 4 classes, or $30 to drop-in on a single class date.
A minimum of 3 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!
The Floyd Country Store
$100
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:45 PM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:45 PM
Event Supported By
The Handmade Music School
(540) 745-2110
info@handmademusicschool.org
The Floyd Country Store
206 South Locust StreetFloyd, Virginia 24091
5407454563
sue@floydcountrystore.com