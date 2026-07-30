Hanover Christmas

Step into a candlelit woodland trail and journey back in time. Along the path, encounter fellow travelers, shepherds, wise men, and angels as you become part of the greatest story ever told—the birth of Jesus. Enjoy inspiring musical performances, dramatic reenactments, and meaningful fellowship as you stroll through the softly-lit forest. After your walk, gather in Wise Lodge to warm up with festive music and hearty refreshments. A suggested donation of $10 per person supports the Annual Fund for Camp Hanover. Learn more and RSVP at CampHanover.org.