Join us for our May History After Dark! Our topic this month? - The Occult History of Board Games!

A fun pass time, or something deeper and darker? Board games have a long history of use beyond entertainment, including divination and speaking with the dead. Join Garrett Channell, Director of the Salem Museum, as we travel from the ancient civilization of Ur to the parlors of the 1920s to learn about historic board games and their multiple uses.

Be sure to call 1772 to make your reservations today! Seating is not guaranteed otherwise!