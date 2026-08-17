We've extended our "History After Dark" series for the month of October!! Join us on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:00pm!

Step into Virginia’s darker past with author and historian Phillip Andrew Gibbs as he explores some of the Old Dominion’s most shocking crimes of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

From brutal murders to the infamous Carroll County courthouse shootout, Gibbs reveals how the Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency, once headquartered in Roanoke, investigated some of Virginia’s most sensational cases for his newest book: "Law and Order for Hire in Virginia"

Join us for an evening of murder, mystery, and history after dark!

Featuring author & historian Phillip Andrew Gibbs

As always, call 1772 on Main & Rooftop to make your reservations today!