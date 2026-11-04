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Hog Fight: How a rural community—and a pair of intrepid lawyers—took the world’s largest pork producer to court and won

Hog Fight: How a rural community—and a pair of intrepid lawyers—took the world’s largest pork producer to court and won

OLLI at UVA and the Charlottesville History Club present Corban Addison, award-winning author of Wasteland: The Story of Farm Country on Trial, speaking on:

“Hog Fight: How a Rural Community and Two Determined Lawyers Took the World’s Largest Pork Producer to Court and Won.”

A compelling look at the landmark legal battle for environmental justice in rural North Carolina.

Unity of Charlottesville
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

OLLI at UVA
4349233600
olliuva@virginia.edu
https://olliuva.org/

Artist Group Info

fld5mx@virginia.edu
Unity of Charlottesville
2825 Hydraullic Road
Charlottesville, Virginia 22901