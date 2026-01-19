Holiday Wreath Making Workshop

Join the Boxwood Garden Club for a hands-on wreath-making workshop! Each participant will create a unique, one-of-a-kind 16 in wreath using fresh, natural materials and beautiful greens from Garden Club members. After creating your natural wreath, a selection of bows will be available to add a finishing touch. Your wreath will be ready to hang for the holidays!

Please bring a pair of clippers and gloves. All other supplies will be furnished.

The Boxwood Garden Club of Richmond, Virginia, was organized and incorporated in 1937 exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, including the education of its members and the public. Since its beginning, Boxwood’s mission has been to promote gardening among amateurs: protect our native trees, wildflowers and birds: conservation of our natural resources: restore and preserve historic gardens: and encourage civic planting. Joining the Garden Club of Virginia in 1952, Boxwood shares their mission to celebrate the beauty of the land, to conserve the gifts of nature and to challenge future generations to build on this heritage.