Howliday Market and Photos

Join us for the Richmond SPCA’s 3rd Annual Howliday Market and Photo event on November 21 from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate the spirit and joy of the holidays with family — both two and four-legged!

Please bring a donation of $25 to support pets in need, and Beloved Pet and Equine Photography will capture photos of you with your friends, family, pets or just you!

Following the event, you will be able to purchase additional photos to customize wall art and more. Beyond the photo sessions, we have lots of shopping in our pet-friendly vendor market and other activities to enjoy.

