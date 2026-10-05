Jazz Vespers at Covenant!
Jazz Vespers at Covenant!
Jazz Vespers at Covenant! Covenant Presbyterian Church invites our neighbors to join us for Jazz Vespers on Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 PM. More than a concert, Jazz Vespers brings together live jazz, prayer, readings, and reflection in a relaxed and welcoming service. Come enjoy an afternoon of wonderful music and a meaningful time to pause, reflect, and renew your spirit. Sunday, October 11 • 4:00 PM • All are welcome!
Covenant Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Covenant Presbyterian Church
540-989-3314
office@covroanoke.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1831 Deyerle Rd., SWRoanoke, Virginia 24018
540-989-3314
office@covroanoke.org