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Jazz Vespers at Covenant!

Jazz Vespers at Covenant!

Jazz Vespers at Covenant! Covenant Presbyterian Church invites our neighbors to join us for Jazz Vespers on Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 PM. More than a concert, Jazz Vespers brings together live jazz, prayer, readings, and reflection in a relaxed and welcoming service. Come enjoy an afternoon of wonderful music and a meaningful time to pause, reflect, and renew your spirit. Sunday, October 11 • 4:00 PM • All are welcome!

Covenant Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Covenant Presbyterian Church
540-989-3314
office@covroanoke.org
https://covenantroanoke.org/jazz-vespers-service-snday-october-11th-at-400-pm/
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1831 Deyerle Rd., SW
Roanoke, Virginia 24018
540-989-3314
office@covroanoke.org
https://covenantroanoke.org/jazz-vespers-service-snday-october-11th-at-400-pm/