Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at the Floyd Country Store

ARTIST: JERRON PAXTON & DENNIS LICHTMAN

PRESENTER: LIVE AT THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2026

TIME: 7:00 PM

$28 - GENERAL ADMISSION | $32 - RESERVED SEATING

$14 - KIDS 12 & UNDER

Tickets available in-person at the Floyd Country Store and online at: https://aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/lwxzmkoljp/jarron-paxton-dennis-lichtman

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman are world-renowned multi-instrumentalists and vocalists whose mutual love of the history, stories, and significance behind the music they play is apparent as they romp through an energetic and engaging set of acoustic blues, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley pop songs, 1920s jazz, twin fiddle hoe-downs, and original songs and compositions. The duo were artists-in-residence at Symphony Space in New York City for the 2024-25 season and recently released their first full-length duo recording, Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman. As a soloist, Paxton is a Smithsonian Folkways recording artist, mainstay of the international blues festival circuit, and former artistic director of the Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Festival. Lichtman is a master of the clarinet, mandolin, and fiddle whose performance and recording credits include David Byrne, Pokey LaFarge.