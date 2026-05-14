June - July Exhibits @ Art Works!

This month’s shows feature Heidi Peelen Brooks, whose mixed-media works explore domestic life and identity; a tribute to Joe DeIulio, celebrating his vibrant legacy of color and humor; and Diane Wilkin, whose pastels and monoprints capture the intricate rhythms of nature. Deborah Milan Brudvig translates her life in music into expressive abstract paintings, and Living Earth is photographic exhibit of the natural world. The June All Media Show highlights diverse works by local and regional artists. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through July 18, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st.