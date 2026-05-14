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June - July Exhibits @ Art Works!

June - July Exhibits @ Art Works!

This month’s shows feature Heidi Peelen Brooks, whose mixed-media works explore domestic life and identity; a tribute to Joe DeIulio, celebrating his vibrant legacy of color and humor; and Diane Wilkin, whose pastels and monoprints capture the intricate rhythms of nature. Deborah Milan Brudvig translates her life in music into expressive abstract paintings, and Living Earth is photographic exhibit of the natural world. The June All Media Show highlights diverse works by local and regional artists. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through July 18, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st.

Art Works Inc
Every week through Jul 18, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Art Works Inc
8042911400
jessie@artworksrva.com
https://artworksrva.com/june-2025-exhibits-opening-reception/

Artist Group Info

Heidi Peelen Brooks, a tribute to Joe DeIulio, Diane Wilkin, Deborah Milan Brudvig, June All Media Show
jessie@artworksrva.com
Art Works Inc
320 Hull Street
Richmond, Virginia 23224
8042911400
jessie@artworksrva.com
https://artworksrva.com/june-2025-exhibits-opening-reception/