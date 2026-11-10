Live Arts presents the holiday classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 11th - 20th, co-directed by Mandy Shuker and Daniel Kunkel. This redemptive story returns to the Live Arts stage in a heartwarming and inventive adaptation by Miller Susen and Daniel Kunkel. Come and see the spirit of the season brought to life with spectacular effects! Live Arts thanks their show sponsors, Bushman Dreyfus Architects and Woodard Properties. Visit livearts.org for tickets and more information. See you on Water Street!

