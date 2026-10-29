The holidays just got a little merrier at Maymont! Welcome to Merrimont, a season of festive experiences, cherished traditions and new memories waiting to be made. From the return of holiday magic to the historic Maymont Mansion to festive markets, hands-on workshops and professional holiday photo sessions, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're exploring, capturing memories, shopping, creating or giving, discover a whole season of reasons to celebrate at Maymont!