Mike Ward & Joy Zimmerman Live at 3rd Street Coffee House Roanoke

Mike Ward (Detroit) Joy Zimmerman (Kansas City) will take the stage at 3rd Street Coffee House for the first time at 8 PM on June 5, 2026. 7:30 PM opener. This is a public show and will also be live streamed. Follow 3rd Street Coffee for the Live Stream at:https://www.facebook.com/3rdStreetCoffeehouse

Joy Zimmerman cultivates joy and community with a clear, rich voice. A folk singer/songwriter at home on guitar and violin, Joy brings audiences lyrical songs and stories, as well as occasional fiddle tunes. Her latest album, Where the Light Lives, debuted at #6 on the Folk Alliance International (FAI) Folk Chart. Dani Goodband of Lakeside Music says this album “should be in every folk music lover’s collection.” Joy’s passion for music began with violin lessons before kindergarten. Many miles of classical music later, she picked up a guitar, found her voice of honey, and discovered a talent for songwriting. Joy is now a Music to Life Juried Artist, a Kansas Touring Roster Artist, and a Listening Room Network member. She has been awarded an American Songwriter Lyric Contest Honorable Mention, ten Walnut Valley Music Festival NewSong Showcase wins, a Folk Alliance Region Midwest DJ Showcase, and Heartland Song Network Artist of the Month. Her website is joyzimmermanmusic.com

Detroit singer-songwriter Mike Ward is known for his lyrically-centric, vocally-charged folk songs. Born in the 50’s, grew up in the conscious-raising 60’s, where a new awareness of the world was colliding around him. Influences are the likes of Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne and Joan Baez, with his own songs offering a dose of self-deprecating humor in the vein of John Prine and Louden Wainwright III. Mike has an intimate songwriting style that reflects family, community and the world that surrounds us. His own fear of leaving that world without making a difference in the lives of others is part of what drives him. How can any of us rest with so much work to be done? His website is psychosongs.com