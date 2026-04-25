Mix, Mingle & Music III: Baroque Charm at King Family Vineyards

We’re thrilled to celebrate our new partnership with King Family Vineyards with an evening of sparkling Baroque and Baroque-inspired chamber music—we’ll even have a harpsichord! The program opens with Jolivet’s playful Pastorales de Noël, for flute, bassoon, and harp, followed by the elegant and groundbreaking violin sonata by 17th century composer Isabella Leonarda. Werner’s whimsical Instrumental-Calender is a Vivaldi’s Four Seasons-inspired celebration of the calendar year, and we’ll present—of course—the month of July! Finally, we’re bringing back Bach, with the Brandenburg Concerto No. 6, last heard at Wintergreen in 2015! Wine will be available to purchase. New this year: Food truck onsite!