MountainTop Masterworks II: Highways & Harmonies – Music of Mozart, Shaw, and Daugherty

Celebrated conductor Vinay Parameswaran leads the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra for “Highways & Harmonies,” an evening celebrating the open road through music. The program opens with Caroline Shaw’s sparkling Entr’acte, followed by a special performance of Michael Daugherty’s Songs of the Open Road featuring Festival Artists Kelly Mozeik (oboe) and Jacob Wilder (horn). From the windswept cliffs of California’s Big Sur to the sun-soaked highways of Key West, each movement paints a vivid musical journey across America’s landscapes. After intermission, the orchestra performs Mozart’s regal Symphony No. 39, a work of elegance, grandeur, and timeless beauty.

Please note: This concert includes a pre-concert talk (beginning at 2:00 pm) with guest conductors to add color and perspective to your concert experience.