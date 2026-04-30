Night Owl on the Town 2026

September 19, 2026

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Night Owl on the Town Gala, hosted by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center!

Each year, we care for nearly 2,800 wild patients—including threatened and endangered species—and we need your help to continue this vital work. This year’s gala is more than just a night out; it’s a celebration of our shared commitment to wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. Proceeds from the event directly support our efforts to provide expert medical care to injured and orphaned animals, deliver public education programs that inspire coexistence with wildlife, train future conservationists, and conduct critical disease research in partnership with colleges and universities. Your support also helps us promote the protection of Virginia’s wild habitats and biodiversity. As a nonprofit, we rely on compassionate individuals like you to keep this mission alive. Let’s raise a glass—and raise the bar—for wildlife care and conservation.

At the 2026 Night Owl on the Town Gala you will:

6 p.m. – Try our signature cocktail and meet our amazing wildlife ambassadors during cocktail hour like a Red-tailed Hawk (Tuskegee), Great Horned Owl (Chessie), American Kestrel (Capt. Jack Sparrowhawk), Big Brown Bats (Beatrice & Koda), or Eastern Kingsnake (Elv-hiss) just to name a few…

7 p.m. – Enjoy an elegant chef prepared seated dinner with choice of:

Lemon Rosemary Statler Chicken with a white wine shallot demi glace (GF, DF)

Seared Mahi with a garlic dill cream sauce, all day tomato (GF, DF)

Braised Short Rib with caramelized tomato demi glace, pearl onions (GF)

Vegetable Paella, roasted pearl onion, red pepper, spring, corn, zucchini, squash, tomato, cannellini beans, brown rice, tahini drizzle (VN, GF)

Dessert Buffet with choices of lemon poppyseed layer cake with elderflower mousse and blackberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake with crushed pistachios and raspberry jam (GF), and a coconut caramel brownie with coconut cream (VN).

***All entrees come with a spring garden salad, roasted fingerling potatoes with ginger and mint (VN, GF), and oven roasted asparagus with shallot and pepitas (VN, GF).

Participate in exciting silent and live auctions

7:30 p.m. – Live Auction with special guest auctioneer WSLS anchor, John Carlin

8:30 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Lots music and dancing with one of Roanoke’s best bands, The Kings!!!

And, as always, a few surprises that you’ll have to come see for yourself!

You don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference and have a fantastic time. Mark your calendars and join us at this year’s Night Owl on the Town Gala. It’s going to be a hoot!

*(Black tie optional)

For discounted hotel reservations at Hotel Roanoke: https://book.passkey.com/e/51184040