November - January Exhibits @ Art Works!

Throughout December and January, there’s plenty to see at Art Works. Exhibitions will include work by Paul DiPasquale, Wolfgang Jasper and Darryl Starr, the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association, Dylan DeLuca, and the November All Media Show. The Bridge Project will feature Odessa Hott starting the first week of December.

We’re getting an early start on the holiday season this year. The Made in RVA Holiday Shop opens November 14th through Dec. 30th, giving you plenty of time to find just the right gifts. The shop is filled with locally made art, jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps, Richmond prints, ornaments, cards and more.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available Exhibits will remain on view through January 16th, 2027 unless otherwise noted. The MRAA show will end December 26th. Also see 80+ working artist studios.