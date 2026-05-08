Organ Concert Series

The restoration work on our beautiful Sanctuary instrument is almost done—just in time for a series of FREE organ concerts to begin! Join us at 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary on May 17, for the first installment with Bob Gallagher.

Daniel Stipe is our featured organist on August 23 and Michael Burkhardt on October 23.

You don't want to miss these phenomenal musicians performing on an incredible instrument!

Happens on the following Dates:

May 17, 2026, 3:00pm to 4:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Aug 23, 2026, 5:00pm to 6:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Oct 23, 2026, 7:00pm to 8:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)