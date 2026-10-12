The Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU present Paul Giess and Untethered, Friday October 30th at 7:30 pm at Visible Records.

Untethered, a collective formed by trumpeter Paul Giess in the summer of 2024, plays what the drummer Grant Calvin Weston dubs spontaneous creative composition. Their album “Grasping for the Moon” received critical acclaim and was featured as album of the day on Bandcamp last year, which wrote "the music is in constant flux, opening up and tightening, cooling down and catching fire, riding stasis and exploding with hyperactive motion."

Through inventive and unpredictable improvisation, the group displays musical personalities that have range and depth, holding a deep pocketed funk next to chamber music style sound design. Intricate, profound and otherworldly, the ensemble’s inventive nature allows each performance to be a one-of-a-kind experience to resonate with their audiences. For this performance, Paul will be joined by drummer G. Calvin Weston and bassist Timothy Ragsdale.