Three couples staying at the iconic Plaza Hotel. Two versatile actors. One unforgettable night of comedy.

Check in for Neil Simon’s dazzling classic, Plaza Suite, a sharp, fast-moving trio of stories where love, marriage, and chaos collide in wildly different but equally hilarious ways—all inside one legendary hotel suite.

A couple losing the magic in their marriage. A Hollywood producer looking to rekindle a lost love. A couple trying to save their daughter’s wedding day ... it's romance, miscommunication, and meltdown—all delivered with Simon’s signature wit and razor-sharp dialogue.

Recently revived on Broadway, this timeless comedy proves that no matter the decade—love at the Plaza never goes according to plan.

Performances on Wednesday (alternating 2PM and 8PM), Thursdays and Fridays (8PM), Saturdays (2PM and 8PM), and Sundays (3PM)

