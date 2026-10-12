Puppy Yoga in Blacksburg – October 25
Puppy Yoga in Blacksburg – October 25
Join Puppy Paws Yoga Blacksburg for a 75-minute experience with 45 minutes of beginner-friendly puppy yoga followed by 30 minutes of puppy play, cuddles, and photos. Sessions begin at 9:00 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:15 PM, and 4:00 PM. Yoga mats provided. Ages 6+. Children under 14 must attend with an adult. Tickets are $59 per person.
Puppy Paws Yoga Blacksburg
$59
09:00 AM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Puppy Paws Yoga Blacksburg
support@puppypawsyoga.com
Puppy Paws Yoga Blacksburg
302 Radford St, Suite AChristiansburg, Virginia 24073
support@puppypawsyoga.com