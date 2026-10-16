Quintana All-Stars "Bringing the Autumn Jazz"

Ernest Deane on trumpet; Matt Billings on keyboards; Ed Mikenas on Bass; Worth Proffitt on drums and Austin Seybert on trombone.

Ernest Deane began playing jazz while a student at Dunbar High School in the 1950s, and has been working his way through various genres of the music form ever since with a variety of musicians. Tonight, joined by Matt Billings on piano, Quintana will play their way through jazz standards of autumun, from “The September Song” to “Autumn in New York” and “Autumn Leaves” and many more.

Ticket price includes one free cup of coffee, water, or soda. Food is available for purchase from Baine’s Books & Coffee.

