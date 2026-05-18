Quintana All-Stars Jazz Band

Featuring Ernest Deane, Trumpet, Flugelhorn; Glenn Buck, keyboards; Ed Mikenas, bass; Worth Proffitt, drums; and Austin Seybert, trombone.

Ernest Deane has been playing playing jazz on trumpet and flugelhorn since he was a student at Dunbar High School in the 1950s. He played with the House Band in Lynchburg, and for the last 20 years with Quintana, and then the Quintana All-Stars.

After the passing of Albert Mallet in 2025 and the retirement of Gary Meisner, Ernest has kept the band together with Glenn Buck moving to piano, Ed Mikenas on bass, Worth Proffitt on drums. For this concert the group is joined by Dr. Austin Seybert, a exciting young trombone player who has recently moved to Amherst and who teaches at Bridgewater College.

Ticket price includes one free cup of coffee, water, or soda. Food is available for purchase from Baine’s Books & Coffee