Respite & Enrichment Open House - Grand Reopening!
Respite & Enrichment Open House - Grand Reopening!
Explore JABA’s Respite and Enrichment Center’s new space with brand-new activity rooms. See how JABA’s dedicated staff can support you, a loved one, or your patients with personalized activities, delicious meals, and health support that allows them to age at home better and longer. Drop in for refreshments, door prizes, and a tour of our new and improved respite center that provides weekday enrichment for adults with dementia or disabilities.
Learn More: (434) 817-5235 or info@jabacares.org
JABA also offers a Respite and Enrichment Center in Louisa County, schedule a tour: 540-500-5961.
JABA
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
JABA
434-817-5222
info@jabacares.org
JABA
674 Hillsdale DriveCharlottesville, Virginia 22901
434-817-5248
JABAIC@jabacares.org