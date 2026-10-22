Respite & Enrichment Open House - Grand Reopening!

Explore JABA’s Respite and Enrichment Center’s new space with brand-new activity rooms. See how JABA’s dedicated staff can support you, a loved one, or your patients with personalized activities, delicious meals, and health support that allows them to age at home better and longer. Drop in for refreshments, door prizes, and a tour of our new and improved respite center that provides weekday enrichment for adults with dementia or disabilities.

Learn More: (434) 817-5235 or info@jabacares.org

JABA also offers a Respite and Enrichment Center in Louisa County, schedule a tour: 540-500-5961.