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Respite & Enrichment Open House - Grand Reopening!

Respite & Enrichment Open House - Grand Reopening!

Explore JABA’s Respite and Enrichment Center’s new space with brand-new activity rooms. See how JABA’s dedicated staff can support you, a loved one, or your patients with personalized activities, delicious meals, and health support that allows them to age at home better and longer. Drop in for refreshments, door prizes, and a tour of our new and improved respite center that provides weekday enrichment for adults with dementia or disabilities.

Learn More: (434) 817-5235 or info@jabacares.org

JABA also offers a Respite and Enrichment Center in Louisa County, schedule a tour: 540-500-5961.

JABA
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

JABA
434-817-5222
info@jabacares.org
https://www.jabacares.org/
JABA
674 Hillsdale Drive
Charlottesville, Virginia 22901
434-817-5248
JABAIC@jabacares.org
https://www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling