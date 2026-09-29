Join us at the Floyd Event Center (188 EcoVillage Trail) on Sunday, November 8th, 2026 at 12:00 PM for a Rhythm & Repertoire workshop with Rachel Eddy.

Come and learn 2-3 waltzes with Rachell! ALL STRINGED INSTRUMENTS WELCOME!!!

TICKETS: $35 ($30 for Step-A-Tune Camp Participants)

Workshop is 90 minutes in length, and designed for intermediate and advanced players on any string instrument.

After the workshop join the Old Time Jam at The Floyd Country Store at 1:30PM

A minimum of 4 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!

A native of West Virginia now based in Washington, D.C., Rachel is celebrated worldwide for their emotionally resonant performances and thoughtful, inclusive teaching style. With deep roots in Appalachian music and a multi-instrumental mastery of fiddle, banjo, guitar, and mandolin, Rachel brings both tradition and innovation to every note. Whether performing solo or with ensembles like the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet or The Early Mays, Rachel’s passion for community shines through. They have taught at leading programs including Augusta Heritage Center, Sore Fingers, and Nashville Fiddle and Banjo Camp, guiding students of all levels toward greater connection with their instruments and creativity.