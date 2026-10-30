The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation (RVPF) invites you to be part of preserving the history and heritage of the Cave Spring community through the Roanoke Story Initiative! We are collecting oral histories, personal memories, photographs, and stories that capture the people, places, and experiences that have shaped the Cave Spring area and its history. Whether you have lived here for generations or have a special memory to share, your story matters. All collected materials will be preserved through the Roanoke Public Libraries, ensuring that these important pieces of our community’s history are protected and accessible for future generations.