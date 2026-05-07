Senior Statesmen of Virginia Annual Legislative Update
Senior Statesmen of Virginia Annual Legislative Update
Informative session on legislative accomplishments and future initiatives. In attendance will be Senator Creigh Deeds (11th Senate District), Delegate Katrina Callsen (54th House District), and Delegate Amy Laufer (55th House District. For more infomation go to www.seniorstatesmen.org. Event is free; registration is preferred.
The Center at Belvedere
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Artist Group Info
shelleypearlbryant@gmail.com
The Center at Belvedere
540 Belvedere BoulevardCharlottesville, Virginia 22901