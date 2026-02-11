RICHMOND, A DIFFERENT KIND OF NIGHT OUT IS COMING TO TOWN!

For people who crave something beyond the usual dinner and drinks routine, step into the candlelit world of Soulful Sounds, an evening of music, laughter, connection, and vintage glamour.

Soulful Sounds brings back the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance, when artists took the popular songs of their time and made them their own. Expect more than Jazz, with unique renditions of R&B and surprise favorites from other genres, plus catchy originals that keep guests smiling, guessing, and asking for more!

It’s more than music, too. Stories, laughs, and a few surprises for guests are woven in between songs!

Featuring the Music & Comedy of Acute Inflections, this couple from NYC has entertained more than 75,000 guests across the U.S. and abroad at their sold out shows! If you love the elegance of Billie Holiday or the soul of Erykah Badu, you’ll love Elasea’s voice paired with Sadiki’s upright bass.

Step back into a true listening room, the way live music felt before we were all glued to our screens. Come ready to snap your fingers, sing along, and laugh out loud! Chatting during the performance? Save it for emergencies (and even then, whisper).

As one guest put it, there were “no sidebar conversations or distractions. Truly a superb experience!”

Whether you arrive in Gatsby inspired glamour or your own personal style, you’ll be surrounded by people who appreciate soulful vibes and meaningful moments.

As seen on HBO and Amazon, with more than 1,250 reviews and a 4.9 star rating, Soulful Sounds is a favorite for date nights, birthdays, and nights out with friends! One fan put it best: “I had no idea what to expect. But I thoroughly enjoyed the show as it exceeded my expectations by far.”

As a thank you to every guest, complimentary wine and snacks are served throughout the show! Come early or stay awhile after to meet the artists and take photos with them!

Located in Richmond’s historic Church Hill neighborhood, Robinson Theater is a beautifully restored 1930s theater celebrating the neighborhood’s rich African American heritage and longstanding tradition of music and performance.

Tickets are selling quickly for this intimate, one night only evening on Thursday, December 17th. Reserve your seats now for an unforgettable night!

Planning a birthday celebration, church outing, or night out with friends? Groups of 8+ enjoy a healthy discount! Just call us at 212.729.8372 before you purchase, and we’ll hook you up.

* Your purchase helps support the Renaissance Youth Center, a South Bronx-based charity that empowers inner-city youth through music education, after-school programs, and tutoring. *