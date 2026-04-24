Special Event: From Mozart to the Mountain – Bluegrass, Chorus, and Chamber Music

In this unique concert format, Erin Freeman, the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra, Festival and Guests Artists, LEAD vocal soloists, and the Sing with Us! Chorus combines to showcase what makes Wintergreen Music so special. Mozart’s youthful Violin Sonata No. 18 opens the program, followed by movements from Scott Wheeler’s captivating Blue Ridge Suite for viola and piano and the world premiere choral arrangement of Susan Greenbaum’s Virginia, the Home of My Heart, complete with solo fiddle. The afternoon concludes with Mozart’s radiant Missa brevis in D Major, blending sacred grandeur with intimate beauty. Celebrate voices, instruments, and the mountain spirit in this truly special concert experience.