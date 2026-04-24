Special Event: Music & Nature Hike II – Serenity & Strings
Special Event: Music & Nature Hike II – Serenity & Strings
Wintergreen Music partners with The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen in this second of two special event collaborations. Embark on a serene journey through the woods, where each step invites you to find solace within the mountain trails. Join your Nature Foundation guides, Artistic Director Erin Freeman, and Festival Artists Alison Hall (violin) and Johanna Beaver (viola) as you connect with nature’s meditative side.
Trail point and logistics to be shared after ticket purchase. Hike level: beginner to moderate. Advance purchase required; space is limited.
Trail Location TBA
$42
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Trail Location TBA
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967