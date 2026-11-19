Come Christmas shopping in downtown Staunton at one of the Queen City's oldest, continuous holiday bazaars!

Our Christmas Bazaar brings together a wonderful variety of local artisans, crafters, small businesses, specialty food vendors, food trucks, and community organizations offering handmade treasures, unique gifts, delicious treats, and something special for everyone!

Don't forget to grab lunch from our featured food trucks: North Mountain BBQ, Daddy Mack’s Grub Shack, and Nolia’s Lemonade.

The parish’s famous Cookie Waltz is a longtime favorite. Pick out your own assortment of homemade Christmas cookies: $5 a regular box or $10 a large box. Fill it with as many cookies as you can fit, as long as the lid closes completely!