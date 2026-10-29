Star City StrongFest is a free, family-friendly community festival bringing together strength, movement, local businesses and hands-on fun on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Riverdale Village in Roanoke.

The festival takes place alongside the 11th Annual Star City Strongman, where spectators can watch athletes tackle events like vehicle deadlifts, stone-to-shoulder, Conan’s Wheel, circus dumbbell and a truck pull.

Beyond the competition, StrongFest is packed with things for families to do: games, fitness and movement challenges, martial arts, aerial arts, yoga, mobility, Nerf activities, local vendors, community organizations, food, coffee, tea, raffle prizes and more.

You do not have to be an athlete - or even consider yourself “into fitness” - to enjoy StrongFest. It’s designed for families, curious spectators and anyone who wants to spend the day trying something new, cheering people on and connecting with the Roanoke community.

Admission is free!