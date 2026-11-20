Join us inside Grand Caverns for Subterranean Cinema!

Immerse yourself in the heart of Grand Caverns for an underground movie experience. Seating begins 45 minutes before showtime.

Chairs will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own small comfy camp chair (please no lounge chairs, loveseat camp chairs, large camp chairs due to limited space) and a blanket.

The cave is always a cool 55* so dress warmly and maybe bring a blanket! The movie will be shown in Cathedral Hall, which is a 10 minute walk deep into the cave.

This is not recommended for anyone with mobility issues as the terrain is uneven with multiple stairs.

Concessions are not permitted to protect the health of the cave

24 hour cancellation policy - no refunds or exchanges within 24 hours of showtime.

Ages 3 and up only!