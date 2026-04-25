Sunday MountainTop Masterworks III: From America to Austria – Music of Coleman, Price, & Brahms

Sure to be a highlight of the summer, our third MountainTop Masterworks led by Robert Moody features the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra in three distinct musical expressions. Anchored by Brahms’ sunny and joyful second symphony, the concert also features the first violin concerto by American composer Florence Price, performed by celebrated artist Rachel Lee Priday. The concert opens with Tracing Visions by Wintergreen Music’s Composer-In-Residence Valerie Coleman. This work weaves a narrative that highlights the connection between community and musical expressions—a fitting piece for Wintergreen Music!

Please note: This concert includes a pre-concert talk (beginning at 2:00 pm) with guest conductors to add color and perspective to your concert experience.