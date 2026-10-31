Tellabration! Liars Contest (3rd Annual)

Who can tell the biggest whopper? Storytellers spin tall tales that are almost believable, competing for $100, $50, and $25 cash prizes and the chance to dethrone a two-time champion. The event is free and family-friendly. Want to compete? Entry is $10 and benefits The June Bug Center. Spots are limited to 8 tellers. Register by November 15. Contestant Registration: eventbrite.com/e/1998068115520

The same storyteller has won the Tellabration! Liars Contest two years running. Who will dethrone the champ? Up to eight tellers take the stage at The June Bug Center in Floyd with tall tales that are almost believable. Three Floyd County judges score each story on technique, story development, originality, and how well it works as a tall tale, and the audience's laughter counts. Winners take home $100, $50 and $25, plus the Golden Shovel Award for the tellers who dig the deepest and pile it highest. Admission is free, and all stories are family-friendly. Tellers of all ages can enter for $10, with every entry fee supporting The June Bug Center. Registration is limited to eight contestants and closes Sunday, November 15. This is a Let Me Tell Ya! Storytelling Event and part of the worldwide Tellabration! celebration of storytelling.

