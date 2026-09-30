The Baltimore Consort "Crossing to the New World"

Early and traditional music from the British Isles, France, and North America.

Featuring: Danielle Svonavec, guest artist soprano; Robert Aubry Davis, narrator; Mary Anne Ballard, viol, rebec; Mark Cudek, cittern, viol, crumhorn, recorder, whistle, Renaissance guitar, percussion; Larry Lipkis viol, recorder, crummhorn, gemshorn, recorder and whistle; Ron McFarlane, lute; and Mindy Rosenfeld, flutes, fifes, bagpipes.

"Our American ancestors brought a rich trove of music from their 'old countries' to the shores of the New World. These songs and dances were preserved in the oral traditions of Appalachia and French and Scottish Canada, as well as some original sources from the other side of the Atlantic. We add a rousing campaign tune from the library of Thomas Jefferson to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Founding. With soprano Danielle Svonavec and narration by Millennium of Music host Robert Aubry Davis."

Founded in 1980 to perform the instrumental music of Shakespeare’s time, the Baltimore Consort has explored early English, Scottish, and French popular music, focusing on the relationship between folk and art song and dance. Their interest in early music of English/Scottish heritage has also led them to delve into the rich trove of traditional music preserved in North America. Recordings on the Dorian label have earned them recognition as Top Classical-Crossover Artist of the Year (Billboard), as well as rave reviews elsewhere. Besides touring in the U.S. and abroad, they often perform on such syndicated radio broadcasts as St. Paul Sunday, Performance Today, Harmonia and the CBC’s OnStage.

