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The Country Gentlemen Show at The Floyd Country Store

The Country Gentlemen Show at The Floyd Country Store

LIVE AT THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE
SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
7:00 PM
$25 - GENERAL ADMISSION | $30 - RESERVED
$12.50 KIDS 12 & UNDER

LIVESTREAM: $10

Few names in the bluegrass world are as celebrated as The Country Gentlemen. Their harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary styles has made a lasting impact on the genre. Today, The Country Gentlemen Show, composed of talented musicians, carries the legacy of honoring the original band’s music and spirit.

"The Show" is a tribute in the truest sense. They don’t merely replicate the songs; they breathe new life into them. With members like Mike Phipps on vocals and guitar, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Darren Beachley on Resophonic Guitar and vocals, Wayne Lanham on Mandolin, Fiddle and vocals and Eric Marshall on bass and vocals the band brings a wealth of experience and passion to the stage.

The Floyd Country Store
$25: General Admission / $30: Reserved Seating
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Floyd Country Store
540-745-4563
info@floydcountrystore.com
http://www.floydcountrystore.com

Artist Group Info

The Country Gentlemen Show
sue@floydcountrystore.com
https://countrygentsshow.com/the-band
The Floyd Country Store
206 South Locust Street
Floyd, Virginia 24091
5407454563
sue@floydcountrystore.com
https://www.floydcountrystore.com