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The Living Line, a live Ikebana Performance

The Living Line, a live Ikebana Performance

Rarely experienced outside of Japan, internationally acclaimed Ikebana artist Louise Worner will create a series of dramatic large scale Ikebana compositions before a live audience -working with bamboo, branches, flowers, and natural materials as music movement and space become part of the creative process.

Grisham Hall at St. Anne's Belfield Greenway Rise Campus
$50
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Charlottesville Garden Club’s Tay Gwaltney Flower Arranging School
4342426213
mgrif@embarqmail.com
The CharlottesvilleGardenClub.com

Artist Group Info

Louise Worner
Louise.worner@gmail.com
Louise Worner.com
Grisham Hall at St. Anne's Belfield Greenway Rise Campus
2132 Ivy Road
Charlottesville, Virginia