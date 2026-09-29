The Living Line, a live Ikebana Performance
The Living Line, a live Ikebana Performance
Rarely experienced outside of Japan, internationally acclaimed Ikebana artist Louise Worner will create a series of dramatic large scale Ikebana compositions before a live audience -working with bamboo, branches, flowers, and natural materials as music movement and space become part of the creative process.
Grisham Hall at St. Anne's Belfield Greenway Rise Campus
$50
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Charlottesville Garden Club’s Tay Gwaltney Flower Arranging School
4342426213
mgrif@embarqmail.com
Artist Group Info
Louise Worner
Louise.worner@gmail.com
Grisham Hall at St. Anne's Belfield Greenway Rise Campus
2132 Ivy RoadCharlottesville, Virginia