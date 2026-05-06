The Paddy D Quartet

Paddy D (Paddy Dougherty) and the Quartet will bring you new songs and old favorites. Baine’s Books and Coffee will be open from 6:15 pm to 7 pm and again at intermission for you to buy non-alcoholic drinks, sandwiches and desserts.

Virginia based singer-songwriter, Paddy Dougherty, returns to Second Stage with her bandmates of thirty years. They will perform their own mix of soulful blues, jazzy ballads, and commanding originals.

Paddy, well known regionally as the voice of the award winning band, Mainstreet Rhythm & Blues, spent time on the road as a backup singer for national bluesman, David Bromberg. She had several of her songs fully orchestrated by legendary arranger, Charles Callelo and performed in concert with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra and Rita Coolidge. For five years, she toured as a songwriter with Kid Pan Alley writing hundreds of songs for thousands of children. After nearly thirty years of teaching music, Paddy retired from the classroom to return to the stage with consummate musicians Larry Scott/drums, Glenn Buck/keyboards and saxophone, and RobinTolley/bass.

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) is pleased to be able to welcome the quartet back to celebrate Spring!