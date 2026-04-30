"The Price of Exclusion: The Pursuit of Healthcare in a Segregated Nation" Nicole Carr in conversation with Daphne Maxwell Reid

Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking afternoon as award-winning journalist Nicole Carr sits down with actress and activist Daphne Maxwell Reid to explore The Price of Exclusion, a compelling look at healthcare inequities and the lasting effects of systemic barriers. Hear directly from Nicole about the inspiration behind her book and the real stories that bring this critical history to life. Plus, the first 20 guests will receive a signed copy of Daphne Maxwell Reid’s new mini photography book, Wandering Well. Don’t miss this unique conversation at the intersection of storytelling, social justice, and art. Copies of The Price of Exclusion: The Pursuit of Healthcare in a Segregated Nation will be on sale from Fountain Bookstore. Nicole Carr is an award-winning investigative journalist, essayist, professor, and speaker based in Atlanta, Georgia. Her reporting explores the intersections of race, policy, education, and democracy, with a focus on how systems of power shape the lives of historically marginalized communities. Carr’s work has appeared in national outlets including ProPublica, where she investigated political influence in public education and organized campaigns targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Her reporting has earned national recognition, including a Sidney Award and honors from the American Society of Journalists and Authors. Before joining ProPublica, Carr spent more than a decade as a television reporter across the South, including at WSB-TV in Atlanta, where she earned four regional Emmy Awards for investigative and live reporting. She currently serves as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Journalism at Morehouse College. Carr is the author of The Price of Exclusion: The Pursuit of Healthcare in a Segregated Nation, an ancestral journey that explores the legacy of Black physicians and healthcare inequality. Daphne Maxwell Reid is best known for her role as Aunt Vivian on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and continues to enjoy a vibrant acting career spanning over 40 years, with recent appearances in film and television including Bel-Air, Fantasy Island, and The Business of Christmas. Beyond the screen, she is a dedicated community leader, serving on the boards of the Richmond Ballet and ChildFund International. An accomplished photographer and creative entrepreneur, Daphne is the visionary behind Fresh Prints®, a global collection of door photography featured in multiple published books and exhibitions. She continues to expand her artistry through design, publishing, and wearable art, blending storytelling and creativity across every medium.