The Sonic Chambers Quartet

On Saturday November 7th, at 7:30 pm, The Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU welcome Sonic Chambers to Visible Records for the second of two cutting-edge CJS shows this fall.

Sonic Chambers Quartet is a highly collaborative project based between New Orleans and New York City that blurs the lines between spontaneity and composition. Their performances are musical journeys that traverse extreme ranges of harmonies and densities in pursuit of catharsis.

Bandcamp Daily calls the group, "Wonderful, wildly melodic and a rhythmic dynamo"

The group is co-led by New Orleans-based clarinetist and saxophonist Byron Asher and New York City-based saxophonist and clarinetist Tomas Majcherski. The multi-instrumentalists and composers have known each other and performed together for over 10 years. In addition to their shared experiences as musicians, their friendship is deepened by strikingly similar life paths prior to meeting – including past work in avant garde theater and formal studies in philosophy and religion. Their music is richly informed by these experiences, grounding the collaboration in dialogues around improvisation and composition, performance, art and collectivity.

Their second album will be released on November 6, 2026, and the group is on tour in support of that album. Their debut recording Kiss of the Earth came out in 2025 on 577 Records. Both records feature long-time collaborators Matt Booth on bass and Doug Garrison on drums, who will also be on the tour.

