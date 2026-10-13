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Transition to Adulthood Speaker Series

Transition to Adulthood Speaker Series

This free virtual series is for families of teens and young adults with disabilities.

Supported Decision-Making Agreements Webinar
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
5:00 - 6:30pm
Virtual (Zoom)

Northstar Career Center invites you to join us for our Transition to Adulthood speaker series. Tune into six free virtual events throughout the year and listen to community experts share information about the transition from high school services to adult services.

What are supported decision-making agreements?

When an individual moves into adulthood, they face many decisions about healthcare, money management, and employment. Students with disabilities may make many of these decisions on their own or they may need help from someone in their support network. Families can agree to make certain decisions together, making them supported decisions.

Northstar Academy & Career Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northstar Academy & Career Center
8047471003
marketing@northstarva.org
https://northstarva.org/career-center/transition-to-adulthood/
Northstar Academy & Career Center
11501 Nuckols Rd
Glen Allen, Virginia 23059
804-747-1003
marketing@northstarva.org
https://northstarva.org/