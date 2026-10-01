Get those costumes ready and join us for an evening of treats, food, and fall fun for the whole family! Our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat returns on Wednesday, October 28, from 5–7:15 p.m. in the Mulberry parking lot and Flamming Hall. Wander from trunk to trunk collecting treats, then head inside for a hot dog supper and time together with friends and neighbors. Costumes are encouraged for children and grown-ups—just keep them friendly and non-scary. This is an all-ages event, so invite a friend, bring the family, and join the fun! The event is FREE, but food is available for purchase. Hot Dog Supper | $5 per person, $25 family maximum. Includes a hot dog, chips, cookies, and water. Please register in advance for dinner to help us know how many people to expect.