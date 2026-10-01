Upward Basketball & Cheer

Upward Basketball & Cheerleading are back at Richmond’s First Baptist Church!

Basketball: Boys and girls, rising 1st–6th grade

Cheerleading: Girls, K5–rising 6th grade

All participants must attend an evaluation on Saturday, November 7. Evaluations simply help us create balanced teams so everyone can have a great season. They aren’t tryouts.

We want every child who wants to participate to have the opportunity, so scholarships are available for families experiencing financial hardship.

And it takes a team off the court, too! Coaches, referees, and other volunteers are needed to help make the season possible. No matter how you get involved, we’d love to have you be part of Upward at RFBC.

Key dates:

Evaluations-November 7 (9 a.m.- 1 p.m.) *No appointment is necessary

Practices begin Monday, January 11 with practices continuing on Thursday and Friday of that week (6-7 p.m.) and (7-8 p.m.)

Games begin-Saturday, January 23 beginning at (9 a.m.)

End of Season Ceremony-February 28 (beginning at 5 p.m.)

Contact Recreation Director Lee Byerly at byerly@fbcrichmond.org to volunteer or learn more.