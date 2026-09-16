Veterans Day Special Pricing and Free Concert

Highland is pleased to host the Charlottesville Band Brass Quintet for a free Veterans Day concert! This seated musical performance will take place at 11:45 AM. Throughout the day visitors will enjoy history tours, indoor exhibits, drop-in activity stations, and a chance to meet Highland’s own Revolutionary War veteran, James Monroe.

Admission is free on November 11 for active U.S. military members and veterans. All other visitors may purchase $10 discounted General Admission tickets using the link below. Concert-only attendees can check in at the Museum Shop for free admission to the event space.

Spend the Veterans Day connecting with American stories!