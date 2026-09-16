Veterans Day Special Pricing and Free Concert
Veterans Day Special Pricing and Free Concert
Highland is pleased to host the Charlottesville Band Brass Quintet for a free Veterans Day concert! This seated musical performance will take place at 11:45 AM. Throughout the day visitors will enjoy history tours, indoor exhibits, drop-in activity stations, and a chance to meet Highland’s own Revolutionary War veteran, James Monroe.
Admission is free on November 11 for active U.S. military members and veterans. All other visitors may purchase $10 discounted General Admission tickets using the link below. Concert-only attendees can check in at the Museum Shop for free admission to the event space.
Spend the Veterans Day connecting with American stories!
James Monroe's Highland
$10
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe ParkwayCharlottesville, Virginia 22902