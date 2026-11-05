Virginia House Holiday Open House

Kick off the season with a free afternoon of festive fun and see Virginia House decorated for the holidays!

Owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society, Virginia House is located at 4301 Sulgrave Road in Richmond’s Windsor Farms neighborhood, less than five miles from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Formerly an English country manor house relocated to Richmond in 1925, Virginia House was the home of Ambassador Alexander Weddell and his wife, Virginia, from 1928-1948.

Event Info:

Attendees should utilize on-street parking where available on Sulgrave Road or the surrounding streets.

Please note that Virginia House is located in a residential neighborhood and drivers should not to block private driveways, park in designated fire lanes, or park directly in front of or across the street from Virginia House.

This is a drop in event. Registraion is not required. Feel free to visit anytime between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm.