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Wayne Henderson at The Floyd Country Store

Wayne Henderson at The Floyd Country Store

WAYNE HENDERSON & FRIENDS
LIVE AT THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE
SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026
7:00 PM
$30 - GENERAL ADMISSION | $35 - RESERVED
$15 - KIDS 12 & UNDER

LIVESTREAM: $10

ABOUT ARTIST

Wayne Henderson was born in Grayson County, Virginia, where he lives today. He is a full-time instrument builder and musician, specializing in building guitars, and playing in a unique finger-picking style. Though he has lived in Virginia all of his life, Henderson has played countless performances in Western North Carolina, been a member of Western North Carolina bands, and influenced many regional musicians, through both his music and craft. He developed a unique style of using a thumbpick and fingerpicks, making his playing sound like flatpicking, with fast, accurate, and clean notes.

Henderson’s father and uncle were musicians who played with Estil Ball, an admired finger-style guitar player from the area who influenced Wayne’s playing. Inspired by Ball, Wayne ordered a cheap guitar from the Sears catalogue. Disappointed with that instrument, he decided to build his own guitar, out of a used dresser drawer bottom. When he struggled to find the proper glue for his newly crafted instrument, he sought out the advice of a neighbor, Albert Hash, who built fiddles and other instruments. With Hash’s encouragement, Wayne continued working on his instrument building.

The Floyd Country Store
$30 General Admission - $35 Reserved Seating
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Floyd Country Store
540-745-4563
info@floydcountrystore.com
http://www.floydcountrystore.com

Artist Group Info

Wayne Henderson
sue@floydcountrystore.com
The Floyd Country Store
206 South Locust Street
Floyd, Virginia 24091
5407454563
sue@floydcountrystore.com
https://www.floydcountrystore.com