Winter Camp
Winter Camp
Open to campers in grades 5–12, this three-day adventure blends classic camp fun with a cozy winter vibe. Enjoy favorite activities like archery, arts & crafts, cookouts, and hikes. Seasonal highlights, like our annual bonfire, add a new twist. Best of all, our heated longhouses provide a warm and comfortable place to rest after each exciting day. Youth won't want to miss this unforgettable winter experience. Learn more and register at CampHanover.org.
Camp Hanover
$260.00
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Camp Hanover
(804) 779-2811
info@camphanover.org
Camp Hanover
3163 Parsleys Mill RoadMechanicsville, Virginia 23111