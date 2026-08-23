Winter Camp

Open to campers in grades 5–12, this three-day adventure blends classic camp fun with a cozy winter vibe. Enjoy favorite activities like archery, arts & crafts, cookouts, and hikes. Seasonal highlights, like our annual bonfire, add a new twist. Best of all, our heated longhouses provide a warm and comfortable place to rest after each exciting day. Youth won't want to miss this unforgettable winter experience. Learn more and register at CampHanover.org.