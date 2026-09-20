Highland welcomes you to a public open house just in time for the holidays, on Saturday, December 5 from 10am to 12pm. Explore Highland’s historic core, learn more about our programming, and enjoy the morning’s festivities, including:

FREE admission from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Winter crafts for the whole family in the upper level of Highland’s event barn, with community partners Albemarle County/Charlottesville Virginia Cooperative Extension

10:15 AM introductory history walk with Highland guide staff

At 11:00 AM, a seated holiday concert with the Cville Band’s Cville Cinco in the lower level of the event barn

Access to this special open house is FREE for all participants. Please use the link on our website to select a reservation time between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM on December 5th. Guests are welcome to attend any or all of the events.