World Menopause Day Lunch-and-Learn

For World Menopause Day, Charlottesville NOW (National Organization for Women) is hosting a lunch-and-learn event: The Menopause Journey and Chronic Pain. Speakers are Beth Frackleton, UVA Chronic Care Wellness Coach; UVA Employee Assistance Consultant, Mary Sherman, and Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, Director of UVA’s Midlife Health. Wed, Nov 11th, 11:00am – 1:00pm at the UVA Rotunda. Parking is available in Central Grounds Garage on Emmet St. The event, including lunch, is free, but registration is required. https://www.cvillenow.org/events.