World Menopause Day Lunch-and-Learn
World Menopause Day Lunch-and-Learn
For World Menopause Day, Charlottesville NOW (National Organization for Women) is hosting a lunch-and-learn event: The Menopause Journey and Chronic Pain. Speakers are Beth Frackleton, UVA Chronic Care Wellness Coach; UVA Employee Assistance Consultant, Mary Sherman, and Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, Director of UVA’s Midlife Health. Wed, Nov 11th, 11:00am – 1:00pm at the UVA Rotunda. Parking is available in Central Grounds Garage on Emmet St. The event, including lunch, is free, but registration is required. https://www.cvillenow.org/events.
The UVA Rotunda
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Charlottesville NOW (National Organization for Women
434-963-0058
charlottesvillenow@gmail.com
The UVA Rotunda
1826 University AveCharlottesville, Virginia 22903
(434) 924-7969
rotunda@virginia.edu